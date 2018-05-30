Russian Journalist Killed in Kiev by Professional Killer - Ukraine's Police

The assailant behind Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko’s murder was a professional killer. This was announced on Wednesday by the head of the National Police of Ukraine Sergey Knyazev.

"The perpetrator was a highly professional killer, but he himself could not have planned this crime," Knyazev said.

On Tuesday, Babchenko, who moved to Ukraine in 2017, was shot dead near his apartment in Kiev. The Ukrainian police have launched a criminal investigation and said that two reasons could be behind the assassination, namely, the journalist's work and his position on some political issues.

Ukrainian police circulated the Babchenko killer's suspect sketch showing 40-45 years old man with grey beard.

Reacting to the assasination, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow demanded that Kiev conducted a swift investigation of the murder of the journalist.

Arkady Babchenko was a Russian writer, journalist and military correspondent. He worked with Moskovsky Komsomolets, TVC and Channel One (Army Store). He also wrote articles for Novaya Gazeta. In 2017, Babchenko left Russia, after which he lived in the Czech Republic and Israel, in August 2017 he moved to Kiev, where he conducted a program on the television channel ATR.