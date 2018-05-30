Kremlin Calls Ukraine's Accusations of Journalist's Murder 'Cynical'

The Kremlin has commented on yesterday's killing of a Russian journalist in Ukraine, saying that the country has become a "very dangerous place" for journalists and expressing hope for a thorough investigation.

"We strongly condemn this murder. We hope for a real, rather than sham investigation to identify those behind this murder," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman expressed his condolences to family and friends of murdered Babchenko, noting that the incident was very tragic. He also stressed that Ukraine was becoming an increasingly dangerous country for journalists, as they were getting either murdered or jailed lately, which the Kremlin considered totally unacceptable.

"We believe that this should be a subject to a very harsh international reaction that will encourage the Ukrainian authorities to take effective measures to improve the situation," Peskov noted.

On Tuesday, Babchenko, who moved to Ukraine in 2017, was shot dead near his apartment in Kiev. The Ukrainian police have launched a criminal investigation and said that two reasons could be behind the assassination, namely, the journalist's work and his position on some political issues.

