Russian Journalist Killed in Kiev - Ukraine's Interior Ministry

Ukraine's Interior Ministry reported that Russian citizen, a TV host, was shot dead in Kiev, a statement posted on the Facebook page of the bureau said.

Some Ukrainian media reported that the killed Russian citizen was journalist Arkady Babchenko.

"The incident took place on the Nikolsko-Slobodskaya street in the Dnieper district of the capital. The line 102 received a message from the doctors: a woman called them and said that she had found her husband covered with blood in an apartment. The victim has died from the received wounds, preliminary inflicted on his back. The dead person is a Russian citizen born in 1977 who is a host at one of the TV channels," the Interior Ministry stated.

According to the statement, the police is currently heading to the site.

Interior ministry board member Herashchenko confirmed that Russian journalist Babchenko had been shot several times in the back at the stairway and died of inflicted wounds.