"Murdered" Russian Journalist Babchenko Alive, Speaks on Ukrainian TV (VIDEO)

Arkady Babchenko, the Russian national reported to have been murdered in the Ukrainian capital Tuesday night, has appeared at a press briefing in Kiev alive and well.

Ukrainian Security Service head Vasily Gritsak told reporters at a news conference Wednesday that Kiev faked Babchenko's murder in an effort to catch those trying to kill him.

Babchenko is alive, the organizer of his "murder" is detained — the head of the SBU Hrytsak https://t.co/Q8dN5vG9wx — Tetyana S. (@TetySt) May 30, 2018

Speaking at the press conference, Babchenko said the operation was being prepared over a two month time period.

