"Murdered" Russian Journalist Babchenko Alive, Speaks on Ukrainian TV (VIDEO)

Ukrainian Security Service head Vasily Gritsak told reporters at a news conference Wednesday that Kiev faked Babchenko's murder in an effort to catch those trying to kill him.
Babchenko is alive, the organizer of his "murder" is detained — the head of the SBU Hrytsak https://t.co/Q8dN5vG9wx— Tetyana S. (@TetySt) May 30, 2018
Speaking at the press conference, Babchenko said the operation was being prepared over a two month time period.
