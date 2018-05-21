Russian Scientists Developing Hibernation Drugs for Interplanetary Flights

"The approach to causing artificial hypobiotic state, which is being developed, can be used during development of technologies needed for exploration of far space and other planets of the Solar system as achievement of these goals is possible only through the decrease in the oxygen consumption and consumption of sources of cosmonauts' energy supply," Kovtun said.
Head of Russia's Institute for Biomedical Problems (RIBP) Oleg Orlov previously said that Russia and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) had signed a cooperation agreement on a five-year ground isolation program to prepare crews for future interplanetary spaceflights.
