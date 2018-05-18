Mig-31 Aircraft Caught on Fire in Russia's Permsky Krai, No Ammunition Onboard

According to the press-service of the Central Military District, a right engine of Mig-31 has been caught on fire at an airfield in Russia's Permsky Krai.

"The pilots were about to conduct a training flight, but the aircraft was caught on fire while entering a flight strip," the statement reads.

No one has been injured.

The supersonic interceptor aircraft Mikoyan MiG-31 is still recognized as one of the fastest combat jets in the world, even though it was created during Soviet times. The jet is capable of intercepting cruise missiles and their launch aircraft, including low flying missiles and giving strategic support in areas without air defense systems.

