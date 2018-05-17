Register
17:09 GMT +317 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Crimean bridge opens for automobile transport

    Russia Launches Case Against Journalist Who Suggested Blowing Up Crimean Bridge

    © Sputnik / Grigori Sisoyev
    Russia
    Get short URL
    6222

    The Russian Investigative Committee (RIC) has opened a criminal case against Tom Rogan, a journalist from the United States, who "recommended" Ukraine blow up the Crimean Bridge, Svetlana Petrenko, the official representative of the Russian RIC, said.

    "A criminal case has been opened against US citizen Tom Rogan who published an article titled "Ukraine should blow up Putin's Crimea bridge" calling for the destruction of the Crimean Bridge by bombing it," she said.

    According to the investigation, in the article "there are signs of public calls for terrorist activity on Russian territory, which is a crime under Article 205 of the Criminal Code."

    The investigation has appointed a comprehensive psycho-linguistic examination; investigative actions are being conducted to establish all the circumstances around the crime.

    READ MORE: 'So Happy for the Crimean People': World Reacts to Opening of Crimean Bridge

    In addition, a pre-investigation check is being conducted against the editor of the weekly Internet magazine Washington Examiner after the publication of the article by Tom Rogan, Petrenko said.

    Crimean bridge opens for automobile transport
    © Sputnik / Grigori Sisoyev
    Don't Need Your Permission: Moscow Responds to Washington's Remarks on Crimean Bridge Opening
    Earlier, an American journalist Tom Rogan advised Ukraine to blow up a recently constructed bridge between the Crimean Peninsula and mainland Russia.

    According to the author, "Ukraine should now destroy elements of the bridge" because the structure is apparently "an outrageous affront to Ukraine's very credibility as a nation."

    The journalist also insisted that the US should support Ukraine in this matter, promptly providing a link to another article of his titled "Don't Worry, the US Would Win a Nuclear War With Russia."

    The Russian Embassy in the US said in a statement that "freedom of speech cannot justify incitement to commit terrorist acts" and that Rogan's article goes "way beyond the boundaries of journalist ethics."

    Related:

    WATCH Vladimir Putin Drive Heavy Truck Across Newly Opened Crimean Bridge
    US Journalist Urges Ukraine to Blow Up Russia's Crimean Bridge, Shocks Twitter
    WATCH Opening Ceremony of Crimean Bridge in Russia
    Tags:
    criminal case, terrorism, Russian Investigative Committee, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Мужчины играют в футбол в пустыне Khor Al Adaid в Дохе
    State of Qatar: Where Skyscrapers Meet Desert
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse