02:23 GMT +325 April 2018
    Myeshia Johnson cries over the casket of her husband, Sgt. La David Johnson, who was killed in an ambush in Niger, upon his body's arrival in Miami

    Families of US Soldiers Slain in Niger Briefed by Pentagon After Investigation

    © AP Photo / WPLG
    Africa
    2 0 0

    The US military has begun briefing the families of the four American troops who were killed in an ambush in Niger on October 4, 2017, by Islamist militants of the local Daesh offshoot, Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS).

    As the Pentagon's investigation into the incident draws to a close, the families of the US soldiers who lost their lives in Niger that day may finally be getting some answers regarding how and why their loved ones died: Col. Rob Manning, a Pentagon spokesperson, said Monday that the military is "currently in the process of briefing the families of those fallen soldiers in order to provide them with the results of the investigation."

    News about the family meetings follows an April 6 briefing to Congress in which Marine Gen. Thomas Waldhauser, the commander of US Africa Command (AFRICOM), said that the investigation was "exhaustive" and "very, very detailed," but that Secretary of Defense James Mattis still needed to approve the resulting report before Waldhauser could testify about its findings. 

    Reaper drone
    © AFP 2018 / DOMINIQUE FAGET
    Eyes Over Africa: US Building Huge New Drone Base in Central Niger

    Congress will get those details after the slain soldiers' families have all been briefed on the report, which Mattis in early February said was thousands of pages long. After Congress gets its turn, then the American public will get theirs.

    Waldhauser is expected to give a public briefing as early as this week alongside Army Maj. Gen. Roger Cloutier, who led the investigation, but Waldhauser cautioned to the House Armed Services Committee on March 6 that the process of briefing families could take "a couple of weeks."

    The US has roughly 800 soldiers in the West African nation, but they are not allowed to participate in combat missions, as they are ostensibly restricted to their "advise and assist" role, leaving them tasked mostly with reconnaissance and surveillance missions. 

    A man types on a keyboard in front of a computer screen on which an Islamic State flag is displayed, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 6, 2016
    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    ‘Depravity’: Daesh Releases Propaganda Video of Deadly Niger Ambush

    The October 4 mission was supposed to be a typical reconnaissance operation, where US and Nigerien forces were to meet with local leaders to seek intelligence. But somehow, US and Nigerien forces wound up hunting for Doundou Chefou, a commander in the ISGS, instead. On their way back to base, the soldiers were ambushed by the jihadists. 

    AFRICOM's preliminary investigation found that a junior officer subbing in for a regional commander on paternity leave ordered the mission change-up, according to a February article in the New York Times. An updated version of the report indicated that soldiers went rogue in their hunt for the Daesh commander, lacking the necessary approval to go after a senior militant.

    US Army Green Berets from the 7th Special Forces Group jump out of a C-130H3 Hercules
    © Flickr/ USASOC News Service
    Five Months After Deadly Ambush, US Troops in Niger Still Not Getting Danger Pay

    The soldiers went to the last known location of Chefou but, finding it abandoned, went back to Tongo Tongo for supplies, according to the most recent version of the report cited by AP. They were overrun shortly after leaving.

    ISGS is suspected to have fewer than 100 fighters, although somewhere close to that number ambushed the American and Nigerien forces in the incident, killing four US troops and five Nigeriens.

