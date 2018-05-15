Register
14:08 GMT +315 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Telegram messenger. File photo

    Telegram Lawyers Say Managed to Appeal Blocking in Russia Before Deadline

    © Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    202

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Lawyers of Telegram messenger managed to send a complaint against its blocking in Russia by mail - thus, the decision has not yet entered into force, spokesman for Agora international human rights group, which represents the interests of the messenger, Dmitry Kolbasin, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    "The complaint was sent by post. It is considered to be dated as of its delivery to the post office. It was sent by mail on Friday," Kolbasin explained.

    Thus, the decision on blocking Telegram has not yet entered into force, he stressed.

    According to the law, after receiving the mail, the court recognizes the deadline by the date of the postmark and accepts the complaint for consideration if it is valid.

    READ MORE: Russian Opposition Holds Rallies in Country's Major Cities Over Telegram Ban

    Earlier, a note that the decision to block the messenger has entered into force appeared on the court's website, but was deleted on Monday.

    Telegram
    © Sputnik / Kiril Kallinikov
    Iran's Judiciary Bans Telegram Messenger App - Reports
    In the appeal, the messenger's lawyers claim that the application to block was filed by an unauthorized person, the court violated the procedural order of the application and allowed gross violations of the adversarial principle and the company's right to protection and did not substantiate the need and the proportionality of restrictions imposed on the company.

    In addition, the defense claims that the situation led to the blocking of millions of IP addresses, which "had a disastrous effect on a wide range of Internet services that have nothing to do with Telegram."

    READ MORE: 'Putin Shirtless Challenge' Moves on as Durov Posts Torso Amid Telegram Row

    Viber messenger
    © Sputnik /
    Viber Says Became 'Collateral Victim' of Telegram Blocking in Russia
    On April 13, a Moscow district court authorized Roskomnadzor, the Russian communications watchdog, to block Telegram messenger in Russia without waiting for the appeal's consideration. The court pointed out that Telegram would remain blocked in Russia until it provided encryption keys to the Russian authorities, since the messenger could be used by terrorists for communication.

    The blocking of Telegram in the country has commenced on April 16. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov said that the messenger would use built-in methods to bypass the restriction. In response, Roskomnadzor has blocked a range of IP addresses belonging to Google and Amazon, which were used by Telegram.

    Related:

    Russian Opposition Holds Rallies in Country's Major Cities Over Telegram Ban
    Iranian President Stands Against Ban of Telegram Messenger - Reports
    About 7,500 Attend Moscow Rally Against Blocking of Telegram – Interior Ministry
    Iran's Judiciary Bans Telegram Messenger App - Reports
    Moscow Arbitration Court Records First Lawsuit Over Telegram Messenger Ban
    Russian Media Watchdog Blocks Some Google IPs in Bid to Stop Telegram Messenger
    Tags:
    deadline, ban, Telegram group, Pavel Durov, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Two Sides of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Embassy's Opening Amid Violent Protests
    Two Sides of Israel-Palestinian Conflict: Embassy Opening Amid Violent Protests
    Dinner Served
    Dinner Served
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse