Telegram Lawyers Say Managed to Appeal Blocking in Russia Before Deadline

"The complaint was sent by post. It is considered to be dated as of its delivery to the post office. It was sent by mail on Friday," Kolbasin explained.
Thus, the decision on blocking Telegram has not yet entered into force, he stressed.
According to the law, after receiving the mail, the court recognizes the deadline by the date of the postmark and accepts the complaint for consideration if it is valid.
Earlier, a note that the decision to block the messenger has entered into force appeared on the court's website, but was deleted on Monday.
In addition, the defense claims that the situation led to the blocking of millions of IP addresses, which "had a disastrous effect on a wide range of Internet services that have nothing to do with Telegram."
The blocking of Telegram in the country has commenced on April 16. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov said that the messenger would use built-in methods to bypass the restriction. In response, Roskomnadzor has blocked a range of IP addresses belonging to Google and Amazon, which were used by Telegram.
