Donald Trump Congratulates Vladimir Putin on Inauguration

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump congratulates Russian President Vladimir Putin on his inauguration, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a briefing on Monday.

"First, the president [Trump] congratulates him [Putin] and looks forward to the time when we can hopefully have a good relationship with Russia," Sanders told reporters.

However, Sanders added that demonstrators who took to Russian streets on Saturday to protest again Putin's inauguration have a right to be heard peacefully.