Western Information Flow Subdues Global Mass Media – Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The flow of information from the Western countries have swamped the world’s mediascape over the last 10 years, reducing the independence of national news outlets, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Over the last decade, the world has been entangled in the tentacles of Western information, which are pretty much overpowering national media. National media exist in Asia and Africa, but look at what the primary source of information for them is. For national media, the source, unfortunately, is largely information provided by Western news agencies or photographs distributed by Western broadcasters," Zakharova said in her address at the fourth forum of Russian-speaking broadcasters.

Russian media worldwide is currently under severe pressure; journalists are not granted accreditation at events, while Russian media as a whole is being portrayed as "propaganda," the spokeswoman underlined.

Russia's Sputnik news agency and RT broadcaster have faced this very pressure in Europe and the United States in the last few years. In November 2016, the European Parliament adopted a resolution on countering propaganda allegedly spread by some Russian media. In response to the resolution, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the two outlets for their work and questioned Western democracy.

A year later, RT America had to register as a "foreign agent" in the United States at the request of the US Justice Department, leading to the loss of its Congress accreditation.