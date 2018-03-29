Moscow Slams Denial of Accreditation for Sputnik in France as Discrimination

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that the correspondents working for RT and Sputnik, as well as Russian-language Ria Novosti news agency, are often denied access to official events in France.

"We heard from the French representatives one phrase that under the decision on non-admission and discrimination, let's call things by their proper names, this is, of course, discrimination of the media, when events where this media receives accreditation are not allowed, with all the requirements, we were told that this is the decision of the French president," she said at a briefing on Thursday.

Zakharova went on to say that there was information that the denial of accrediatation was somehow linked to the "personal offense," and the decision was made by the "owner of the Élysée Palace."

