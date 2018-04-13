RT Chief Editor Says Audience Growing Despite Pressure

"The latest research figures that came in showed our global audience has grown by a third while they… this truth-seeking democracy-loving world was busy fighting us," Margarita Simonyan told a Russian broadcaster, Zvezda.
Pressure has been growing on the broadcaster in the United States and Europe over propaganda claims. It was forced to register as a "foreign agent" in the United States following the 2016 election and was labelled as a threat in a European Parliament resolution on propaganda.
