Shopping Mall Catches Fire in Moscow, Casualties Reported - Source (VIDEO)

According to reports, two KA-32 helicopters are ready to extinguish a fire in the Persei shopping mall in eastern Moscow.

The Persei shopping mall has caught fire in Moscow's east on April 4, evacuation is underway and there are casualties, an emergency services source told Sputnik.

According to preliminary information, the fire started on the fourth floor of the building.

"The fire was given the 2nd rank of complexity, there are injured, visitors are evacuated by the rescue ladder," a source in the local emergency services told Sputnik.

Two people, including a firefighter, were injured in the fire in Persei shopping mall, according to reports.

The Moscow rescue services confirmed the fact of fire without giving any details.

Internet users published the footage of the incident in social media.

Earlier in the day, around 700 people were evacuated from a shopping mall in Saratov after a short circuit, according to an emergency services source.

Russia is still in shock after deadly fire in Kemerovo. On March 25, a fire broke out in the Zimnyaya Vishnya ("Winter Cherry") shopping center in which 64 people died. The fire began on the top floor of the shopping mall on Sunday, when the center was packed with visitors, including many children.