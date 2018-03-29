Register
01:35 GMT +329 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Fire at Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping mall in Kemerovo

    Kemerovo Court Rules to Arrest 5 Suspects for Deadly Shopping Mall Fire

    © Sputnik/ Alexander Kryazhev
    Russia
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    KEMEROVO (Russia) (Sputnik) - A district court in the Russian city of Kemerovo has ordered an arrest of five people over the deadly blaze in the Zimnyaya Vishnya ("Winter Cherry") shopping mall as Russia is mourning the 64 victims of the tragedy on Wednesday.

    The fire began on the top floor of the shopping mall on Sunday, when the center was packed with visitors, including many children. As of Wednesday, the bodies of 64 people have been found, while 14 people are hospitalized.

    Five People Arrested

    The initial stage of the investigation showed that the automated fire alarm system had not been working properly for a week by the time of the tragedy. A shopping mall security guard turned off the warning system.

    The five people detained by the court include the technical director of the company that owned the shopping mall building, the person who leased the space where the fire most likely started, two members of the company that was responsible for the alarm system maintenance, including its director, and a security guard who switched off the alert system.

    Fire at Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping mall in Kemerovo
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Kryazhev
    Putin Speaks on Kemerovo Tragedy: Spreading Fake News Around It 'Unacceptable'
    Russian billionaire Denis Shtengelov, who helped fund the construction of the shopping mall, is planning to return to Russia, the press service of his company Konditerus Kom told Sputnik, without providing the exact dates.

    The local authorities have warned that they are still looking into all requests from families and the number of victims might be revised up.

    Head of Russia's Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin will meet the families of the victims on Saturday and personally check how the investigation is moving forward.

    Mourning

    The first funerals were held on Wednesday: a 27-year-old Anton Mukhin and his five-year-old son Ratibor, 37-year-old foreign language teacher Tatiana Darsalia, Nadezhda Agarkova and her two grandchildren.

    Wednesday was declared the day of mourning in Russia. People in various cities across Russia have been coming to memorials, either spontaneous or organized by the local authorities, since Monday.

    Russia Mourns Kemerovo Mall Fire Victims
    © Sputnik/ Uliana Solovyova
    Russia Mourns Kemerovo Mall Fire Victims
    12
    In Kemerovo Region, a three-day mourning period was declared from Tuesday through Thursday. The flags are at half-mast on all administrative buildings, all entertainment events have been canceled.

    People in other countries have honored the memory of the victims as well: in Lithuania and Lebanon air balloons were launched into the sky, while in Greece, politicians, ministers and diplomats left notes in the book of condolences.

    Latvian Minister of the Interior Edgars Rinkevics visited the Russian Embassy in Riga and left a note in the book of condolences. In addition, Riga authorities want to send money to the families who lost their loved ones in the fire in Kemerovo, City Mayor Nils Usakovs said.

    The residents of Tiraspol in the self-proclaimed republic of Transnistria have been bringing flowers, candles and soft toys to the building of the Russian Consulate.

    Related:

    Putin Speaks on Kemerovo Tragedy: Spreading Fake News Around It 'Unacceptable'
    'Why Did Misha Burn Alive?' WATCH Russian Boy Question Kemerovo Official
    Russia Mourns Kemerovo Mall Fire Victims
    #Lockedup: All-Russian Campaign Launched to Commemorate Kemerovo Fire Victims
    Russia Holds Nationwide Day of Mourning for Kemerovo Mall Inferno Victims
    Tags:
    victims, suspects, fire, arrest, court, Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping mall, Kemerovo, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kim Jong Un Visits China
    Kim Jong-un Visits China
    European Diplomacy
    Great European Diplomacy
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse