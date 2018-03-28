WATCH Car Dealership On Fire in St Petersburg

Some 100 staff and visitors were evacuated from the burning car dealership; no injuries have been reported in the accident.

The video shows a thick plume of black smoke emanating from the building of Hyundai car dealership in Russia's Saint Petersburg.

According to preliminary information, the area of the fire amounts to 500 square meters and about 100 people were evacuated. News about the burning building prompted an alarm in social media, as today Russia is mourning the victims of another fire, which occurred in a Kemerovo shopping mall on March 25 and claimed the lives of 64 people.