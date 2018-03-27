Fire Alarm in Siberia Shopping Mall Out of Order Since March 19 - Investigators

KEMEROVO (Sputnik) - The automatic fire alarm system in the shopping mall which was the site of a deadly fire in Siberia hadn't worked since March 19; staff at the mall not only neglected to repair it, but also failed to turn the system on manually, Investigative Committee head Alexander Bastrykin said on Tuesday.

"Since March 19, the fire alarm system hadn't been working, but nobody has been engaged in [fixing] this problem," Bastrykin said at a meeting on eliminating the consequences of the tragedy, held by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Bastrykin added that a security guard at the shopping center did not switch the warning system on after the start of the fire, despite the fact that it could have been switched on manually.

"We cannot give any reasonable explanation for this," Bastrykin added.

Protests

Protests have erupted to voice public rage at the Winter Cherry shopping center's negligence before and after the fire that killed at least 64 people.

Vladimir Putin Meets With Initiative Group of Citizens in Kemerovo

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, during his trip to Kemerovo, held an unplanned meeting with an initiative group of citizens who expressed distrust of the investigation of the fire in the shopping center, the head of state called for no to doubt about the official data on the death toll in the fire and promised, that all those guilty of the tragedy will be punished.

Vladimir urges not to doubt official data on number of casualties in Kemerovo shopping mall fire, he warned against trusting unreliable reports from social media.

No Fire Extinguishers

One of the employees told Lenta.ru that in the shopping center there were no fire extinguishers.

"I worked for six months and did not see fire extinguishers. When everything happened, there was no fire alarm. A month ago we had a training evacuation. They turned on the fire alarm, it was very well audible, it was on for quite a long time. I do not know why this time it did not work," he said.

According to him, the fire spread too quickly, engulfing the foam rubber balls and trampolines in the children's game rooms, the room was instantly filled with smoke, and it was impossible to see anything. The man brought a colleague and child "on muscule memory" to the stairs to the third floor, then went back to help other children, stuck in the game complex. He was assisted by other employees of the center.

Russian Regions Declare Day of Mourning

Despite the fact that a day of mourning has only been declared in the Kemerovo region, other Russian regions have joined, expressing grief in the wake of the tragedy.

The authorities of Ryazan region announced a day of mourning on March 27 in connection with the tragedy in Kemerovo.

The head of Ingushetia, Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, said that "for the next three days all entertainment and TV programs will be canceled in the republic and on local television."

Earlier in the day, Vladimir Putin arrived in Kemerovo and laid flowers near the Zimnyaya Vishnya ("Winter Cherry") shopping center, in memory of the victims of Sunday's deadly conflagration.

On Sunday, a major fire broke out in the shopping center in Kemerovo. Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov said that a total of 64 people had been killed in the tragic incident.