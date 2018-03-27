Register
09:31 GMT +327 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Fire at Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping mall in Kemerovo

    Fire Alarm in Siberia Shopping Mall Out of Order Since March 19 - Investigators

    © Sputnik/ Alexander Kryazhev
    Russia
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center (12)
    0 0 0

    KEMEROVO (Sputnik) - The automatic fire alarm system in the shopping mall which was the site of a deadly fire in Siberia hadn't worked since March 19; staff at the mall not only neglected to repair it, but also failed to turn the system on manually, Investigative Committee head Alexander Bastrykin said on Tuesday.

    "Since March 19, the fire alarm system hadn't been working, but nobody has been engaged in [fixing] this problem," Bastrykin said at a meeting on eliminating the consequences of the tragedy, held by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    Bastrykin added that a security guard at the shopping center did not switch the warning system on after the start of the fire, despite the fact that it could have been switched on manually.

    READ MORE: WATCH: Putin Lays Flowers at Burned Mall in Kemerovo After Fire Killed 64 People

    "We cannot give any reasonable explanation for this," Bastrykin added.

    Protests

    Protests have erupted to voice public rage at the Winter Cherry shopping center's negligence before and after the fire that killed at least 64 people.

    Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

    Vladimir Putin Meets With Initiative Group of Citizens in Kemerovo

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, during his trip to Kemerovo, held an unplanned meeting with an initiative group of citizens who expressed distrust of the investigation of the fire in the shopping center, the head of state called for no to doubt about the official data on the death toll in the fire and promised, that all those guilty of the tragedy will be punished.

    Vladimir urges not to doubt official data on number of casualties in Kemerovo shopping mall fire, he warned against trusting unreliable reports from social media.

    No Fire Extinguishers

    One of the employees told Lenta.ru that in the shopping center there were no fire extinguishers.

    "I worked for six months and did not see fire extinguishers. When everything happened, there was no fire alarm. A month ago we had a training evacuation. They turned on the fire alarm, it was very well audible, it was on for quite a long time. I do not know why this time it did not work," he said.

    According to him, the fire spread too quickly, engulfing the foam rubber balls and trampolines in the children's game rooms, the room was instantly filled with smoke, and it was impossible to see anything. The man brought a colleague and child "on muscule memory" to the stairs to the third floor, then went back to help other children, stuck in the game complex. He was assisted by other employees of the center.

    Russian Regions Declare Day of Mourning

    Despite the fact that a day of mourning has only been declared in the Kemerovo region, other Russian regions have joined, expressing grief in the wake of the tragedy.

    The authorities of Ryazan region announced a day of mourning on March 27 in connection with the tragedy in Kemerovo.

    The head of Ingushetia, Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, said that "for the next three days all entertainment and TV programs will be canceled in the republic and on local television."

    Earlier in the day, Vladimir Putin arrived in Kemerovo and laid flowers near the Zimnyaya Vishnya ("Winter Cherry") shopping center, in memory of the victims of Sunday's deadly conflagration.

    On Sunday, a major fire broke out in the shopping center in Kemerovo. Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov said that a total of 64 people had been killed in the tragic incident.

    Topic:
    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center (12)
    Tags:
    casualties, Russia, Kemerovo, Siberia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center
    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse