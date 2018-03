While the first funerals for the victims of the shocking tragedy have just been held in the coal-mining town, Wednesday has been declared a day of national mourning in the country.

The fire at the "Winter Cherry" shopping mall claimed at least 64 lives, 41 of them children.

The terrible tragedy has raised allegations of negligence, with thousands of Kemerovo residents coming out to protest the safety failings on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, candles have been lit and flowers have been laid with flags flying at half-mast over the Kremlin and all over Russia.