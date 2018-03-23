Putin Wins Russian Presidential Election With 76.69% of Vote - Draft Resolution

The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) intends to certify the results of the March 18 presidential election, the commission’s draft resolution said.

Incumbent President Vladimir Putin secured a landslide victory on March 18 presidential election winning 76.69 percent of the votes after 100 percent of ballots have been counted, Russia's Central Election Commission (CEC) draft resolution said.

According to the document, 56,430,712 voters supported his candidacy.

Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin is second with 11.77 percent of the vote, while head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky has come in third place with around 5.65 percent of the vote.

Civil Initiative party candidate Ksenia Sobchak is in fourth place with 1.68 percent of the vote.

The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) is planning to invite all presidential candidates, parties and political scientists to discuss the adjustments to the electoral legislation, chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said Friday.

“After the end of the campaign, we would like to invite all the candidates who participated in the elections, the parties that nominated them, their representatives, independent experts, political scientists and discuss what needs to be done to adjust our legislation so that it fully meets the current demands of society, given that there is already a working group on changing the legislation,” Pamfilova said at the CEC meeting.