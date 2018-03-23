Register
11:18 GMT +323 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Votes counted at Russian presidential elections

    Western Pressure Helped Putin Make Big Election Gains – Kremlin Spokesman

    © Sputnik/ Alexander Piragis
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Western pressure on Russia played into the hands of its incumbent president during last Sunday’s election in that it pushed voters to unite around a strong individual, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the RT news channel.

    Asked if pressure from the West towards Russia had helped consolidate Russian public opinion, Peskov replied, "Partly yes, of course, we can hardly ignore this effect of international pressure coming from the outside."

    "When they face any pressure coming from the outside they unite and they unite around a strong leader. This happened numerous times during our history. And, of course, partly it’s happening now because when you see unprecedented pressure," he explained.

    With 99.94 percent of ballots counted, Putin is in the lead with a historic 76.68 percent of votes, much higher than in 2012. Russia’s Central Election Commission is expected to publish the final tally soon.

    The Kremlin spokesman further said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had a deep understanding of Russia's issues, saw solutions for them and was highly motivated by this process in his work.

    "He’s got a huge understanding of what to do to make this country better. And he sees better than anyone in this country the scope of the problems," Peskov said.

    Putin knows what problems different Russian regions have, and what issues people in different job sectors and walks of life are facing, the spokesman said.

    "But at the same time, he understands what can be the way of solving these problems. And I can feel it working next to him that it’s a huge drive for himself combined with a sense of responsibility. This is a great chance for our country and a great challenge for himself," Peskov explained.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. File photo
    © AP Photo/ Yuri Kochetkov, pool
    EU Commission Chief Juncker Under Fire Over Congrats to Putin, Twitter Explodes
    Asked if, in his opinion, the president had ever wished to retire, the spokesman said that he did not think Putin had ever expressed this desire..

    Peskov described his own job as "an unbelievable experience, an unprecedented experience."

    "I can hardly imagine any other position in this world that brings such an experience to you," the spokesman said.

    Peskov has served as the presidential press secretary since 2012. Previously, he had served as Putin's spokesman between 2008-2012, when the latter held the office of prime minister.

    Related:

    Twitter on Fire As Russian TV Congratulates Putin on Winning 'US Election'
    India Warns Global Data Analytics Firms Against Meddling in Country's Elections
    Owners of Cambridge Analytica Accused of Caribbean Election Meddling, Bribery
    Tags:
    Russia's Central Election Commission, Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Winners Are... 10 Best Places to Visit in Russia
    The Winners Are... 10 Best Places to Visit in Russia
    Pay the Price
    Pay the Price
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse