12:33 GMT +321 March 2018
    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation building in Moscow

    UK Ambassador Refrains From Attending Meeting on Skripal Case

    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (104)
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK ambassador to Moscow Laurie Bristow will not attend the meeting convened by the Russian Foreign Ministry on the Skripal case on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the UK Embassy in Russia said.

    "The UK ambassador will not participate in today's meeting at the Russian Foreign Ministry," the spokesperson said, as quoted by the RIA Novosti news agency.

    The EU Delegation to Russia has received an invitation of the Russian Foreign Ministry to attend the foreign ambassadors’ meeting on Wednesday, the diplomatic mission will be represented by its deputy head, the delegation’s press service told Sputnik.

    Jeremy Corbyn
    © REUTERS/ Darren Staples
    Corbyn Reiterates Calls for UK to Investigate Skripal Poisoning With Russia
    On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Russian Foreign Ministry had invited all foreign ambassadors to Russia to attend a meeting at the ministry on Wednesday to discuss the situation with London’s claims on the use of toxic agents.

    Earlier, Russian diplomats had to leave the UK as British Prime Minister Theresa May announced a batch of anti-Russia measures in the wake of the poisoning of the ex-Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal, the incident which was blamed on Moscow.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry denied all the allegations and requested the UK to allow a joint investigation into the case.

    Russian former intelligence officer Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious earlier in March on a bench at a shopping center in the UK city of Salisbury. Both of them remain in critical condition.

