Russian Foreign Ministry Summons UK Ambassador

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Ambassador to Russia Laurie Bristow has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday.

The news comes amid deterioration of the UK-Russian relations after former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious in a shopping center in Salisbury.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that it was "highly likely" that Russia was responsible for the incident, since the two were poisoned with a Novichok class military-grade nerve agent that was developed in the Soviet Union.

On Wednesday, May went on to announce a package of anti-Russian measures, including the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the country, and the suspension of bilateral contacts between London and Moscow.