Register
05:34 GMT +315 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A police officer stands guard at a car recovery depot in Norton Enterprise Park, where Sergei Skripal's car was originally transported, in Salisbury, Britain, March 13, 2018

    Russian Embassy in UK: Diplomatic Expulsions to Affect British Visa Applicants

    © REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    LONDON (Sputnik) - The UK’s decision to expel dozens of Russian diplomats over an ex-spy poisoning will have a negative impact on its ability to issue visas to Brits, the Russian Embassy in London told Sputnik.

    "The hostile decision of British authorities to expel 23 Russian diplomats will negatively affect the work of the consular office and reduce its ability to issue visas to British nationals," the embassy’s spokesperson said.

    Moreover, the Russian Embassy in London said that the UK's reluctance to let staff from Moscow handle some of the consular workload in the wake of an ex-spy's poisoning would further worsen its ability to function.

    "The embassy is studying options for reassigning duties among its current staffers. The problem is exacerbated by the UK’s refusal to allow sending staffers from Moscow for consular aid by denying them visas," an embassy spokesperson said.

    Police officers secure a cordon outside the vehicle recovery business Ashley Wood Recovery in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, March 13, 2018
    © AP Photo/
    'Skripal's Campaign' Portrays Russia as a Rogue State - Analyst
    The spokesperson suggested that UK’s actions were part of its plan to "create difficulties in the work of the diplomatic mission. "But they must understand that the embassy prioritizes the services it provides to Russian citizens."

    Prime Minister May on Wednesday blamed the March 4 poisoning of Sergei Skripal, a former Russian intelligence officer, and his daughter on Russia. She claimed that the substance used in the attack in Salisbury was a military-grade nerve agent of the so-called Novichok group, developed in Russia.

    Russian officials have rejected the claims that Moscow is in any way responsible. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stressed that Russia is ready to cooperate on the probe but needed to look at a sample of the substance in question.

    Skripal was accused in Russia of espionage on behalf of London and later granted asylum in the United Kingdom after a spy exchange. He and his daughter were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center and remain in a critical condition following the attack.

    Related:

    'Skripal's Campaign' Portrays Russia as a Rogue State - Analyst
    Russian Envoy Demands UK to Provide Samples of Substance Used Against Skripal
    Former Counter-Terror Investigator Says Gov't Response Could Hurt Skripal Probe
    Skripal Poisoning: 'UK Could End Up Looking Very Foolish' – Former Guernsey MP
    Skripal Case Staged to Keep UK Within EU Over "Russian Threat" – UKIP Member
    Tags:
    difficulties, application, visas, nerve agent, Russian embassy in UK, Sergei Skripal, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bali's Waterfalls
    Couple of Adventure Hunters Share Breathtaking Shots of Unique Places
    The Rexit
    The Rexit
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok