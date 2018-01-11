Russian, Chinese Ambassadors to the US Meet to Discuss Wide Range of Issues

The Russian Embassy in the US announced that Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov has paid a visit to the Embassy of the People's Republic of China and met with his Chinese counterpart.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Ambassadors to the United States from Russia and China met on Wednesday to discuss bilateral and international issues, the Russian Embassy in the US said in a statement.

"Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov paid a courtesy visit to the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Washington, DC," the statement said on Wednesday. "During the conversation with the Chinese Ambassador Cui Tiankai, a wide range of issues of bilateral and international agenda were discussed."

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and Chinese Ambassador to Russia Li Hui met in Moscow to discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the diplomats at the Moscow meeting agreed to continue close coordination of their efforts to reach a political and diplomatic settlement with North Korea.