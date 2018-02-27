Adults Only: A Sexier Way to Popularize Presidential Elections (VIDEO)

A men’s magazine has decided to make its own contribution to Russian democracy by encouraging people to vote in the upcoming presidential elections. But instead of pressing the point “you choose your future,” it went with something sexier.

While the Russian Central Elections Commission, candidates, activists and other prominent figures stress the importance of the choice people will make in the upcoming presidential elections for the future of Russia, some have found other powerful leverage points.

Russian men's magazine Maxim clearly knows that "sex sells," but this time it decided to put the concept to use in a different manner — to sell the idea of turning out and voting in the elections. In a video posted on its YouTube channel, sexy girls are featured posing beside a voting booth and on what appears to be an election committee table. The video is followed by captions that read "welcome to the adult world," "what happens in the booth, stays in the booth" and "are you 18 or older?"

READ MORE: Mamacita With a Gun: US Soldier Babe Stuns With Sultry Instagram Snaps

WARNING! The following video is for adult audience only:

READ MORE: 'Sexy as Hell': Hot Military Babes Set Instagram on Fire (PHOTOS)

The magazine went even further, introducing a set of stickers to its group "Adult Only" on the Russian social network VK that feature sexy Election Girl, who urges users to give her "your vote," "meet her in the booth" and "do it the adult way."