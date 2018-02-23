Deripaska Quits as Aluminum Firm Rusal President to Head Nornickel - Source

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska has left his position as president of the aluminum company Rusal and En+ energy group in order to head the Nornickel company, specializing in nickel and palladium, a source familiar with the businessman's plans told Sputnik on Friday.

"Oleg Deripaska's endgame is to become the president of Nornickel, having united the 20 best industry managers in one team," the source said.

Deripaska's plans regarding Nornickel were confirmed by sources close to Rusal shareholders. The aluminum company has declined to comment.

Earlier in the day, Rusal said that Vladislav Soloviev, previously the company's CEO, had been appointed CEO of EN+ and would become the president of Rusal as well. En+ CEO Maxim Sokov will assume the position of the group's president.

The new appointment came amid the flare-up of tensions among Nornickel's main shareholders. A company affiliated with Vladimir Potanin, Whiteleave Holdings Ltd, has offered Crispian Investments, linked to Roman Abramovich, and Rusal the opportunity to buy out its Nornickel shares.

Rusal filed an injunction against Crispian and Whiteleave Holdings Ltd in a London court. The attorneys of the three sides agreed to postpone the court proceedings until the second week of March.