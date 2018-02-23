Deripaska Quits as Aluminum Firm Rusal President to Head Nornickel - Source

"Oleg Deripaska's endgame is to become the president of Nornickel, having united the 20 best industry managers in one team," the source said.
Deripaska's plans regarding Nornickel were confirmed by sources close to Rusal shareholders. The aluminum company has declined to comment.
The new appointment came amid the flare-up of tensions among Nornickel's main shareholders. A company affiliated with Vladimir Potanin, Whiteleave Holdings Ltd, has offered Crispian Investments, linked to Roman Abramovich, and Rusal the opportunity to buy out its Nornickel shares.
Rusal filed an injunction against Crispian and Whiteleave Holdings Ltd in a London court. The attorneys of the three sides agreed to postpone the court proceedings until the second week of March.
