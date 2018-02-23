Russian Aluminium Giant Rusal CEO Soloviev Replaces Deripaska as President

"UC RUSAL, a leading global aluminium producer, announces the appointment of Alexandra Bouriko, previously Chief Financial Officer, as Chief Executive Officer of RUSAL. Vladislav Soloviev, who previously held this position, has been appointed CEO of En+. He will also become the President of RUSAL," the statement read.
Rusal also reported a 3.6-percent rise in last year’s earnings after ending the year with $1,222 billion in net profit.
In 2017, Rusal accounted for roughly 5.8 percent of global aluminium production. The company employs over 61,000 people in 20 countries across five continents. It sells products primarily in the European, Japanese, Korean, Chinese, South East Asian and North American markets.
Billionaire Deripaska has been leading the company since November 2014 after becoming its CEO in 2009. Soloviev became Rusal's CEO in 2014. he was in charge of the company's long-term development and market penetration. He was was CEO of En+ Group, Rusal's main shareholder, between 2008 and 2010.
