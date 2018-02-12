Russia's An-148 Crash Near Moscow Caught on Surveillance Cameras (VIDEO)

The An-148 passenger plane, carrying out a domestic flight, crashed in the Moscow Region on Sunday, killing all 71 people aboard.

The crash of the An-148 that occurred yesterday in the Moscow region was caught on a surveillance camera and the video of the disaster has recently appeared on Youtube.

The footage shows an explosion after which the plane flies several dozen meters further and then crashes.

Following the crash, a voice recording appeared on the Internet, with flight dispatchers trying to contact the pilots after the plane disappeared from radars.

The An-148 passenger aircraft operated by "Saratov Airlines" disappeared from radar screens shortly after takeoff on Sunday.

Later on, it was reported that the plane, carrying out a domestic flight, crashed in the Moscow Region, killing all 65 passengers and six crew members that were onboard.

READ MORE: Air Disaster Near Moscow: What We Know So Far About An-148 Passenger Jet Crash

All potential reasons of the catastrophe, including weather conditions, technical issues, human error and other versions, are being investigated.