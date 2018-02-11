WATCH First Video From Deadly Russian An-148 Plane Crash Site Near Moscow

The aircraft en route Moscow-Orsk crashed on February 11, killing all 71 people on board.

The first footage from the crash site of the An-148 aircraft that was flying from Moscow's Domodedovo airport to the Russian city of Orsk has been released online.

Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed that the plane crashed on Sunday a few minutes after taking off. A rescue team has been sent to the scene.

The An-148 passenger aircraft operated by "Saratov Airlines" disappeared from radar screens shortly after takeoff.

There were 71 people — 65 passengers and six crew members — on board. Conflicting reports suggest that there were from one to three children among them.