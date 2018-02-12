Register
05:15 GMT +312 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Samara Airlines An-148 RA-61704 plane during take-off at Domodedovo airport. Archive photo from May 2017. The Saratov Airlines flight 703 Moscow-Orsk crashed on February 11, 2018 in the Moscow Region

    Air Disaster Near Moscow: An-148 Passenger Jet Crash Leaves 71 People Dead

    © Sputnik/ Marina Lisceva
    Russia
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    An-148 Crash in Moscow Region (6)
    1 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A passenger plane An-148, carrying out a domestic flight, crashed in the Moscow Region on Sunday, killing 65 passengers and six crew members.

    According to the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia), the communication with the plane en route to the city of Orsk in southwestern Russia lapsed a few minutes after its take-off from Moscow's Domodedovo airport. The plane crashed in Moscow region, about 21 miles from the airport, with debris spread over a wide area.

    ​The Russian Investigative Committee launched a criminal investigation into the accident. All possible versions are being considered, while emergency services' experts, investigators and criminologists are working at the crash site. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the government to create a special commission to investigate the plane crash.

    FIRST FLIGHT RECORDER FOUND AT CRASH SITE

    According to Head of the Moscow Region Department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry Sergei Poletykin, one flight recorder from the An-148 plane has been found at the crash site.

    A spokesperson of the operational headquarters told Sputnik that the discovered black box was in a "satisfactory" condition and was recording flight data, while the search for the second black box, a cockpit voice recorder, continued.

    At the moment, 532 people and over 100 unites of specialized equipment are working at the crash site, but their number will be increased under the order of Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov.

    The search for the plane debris and people on board has been complicated by the difficult weather conditions as Moscow saw some of the strongest snowfalls in years earlier this month.

    According to the Investigative Committee, the examination of the crash site is likely to take several days due to the size of the territory that has to be combed through, but there will be no pauses in the search operation.

    Puchkov has demanded that his subordinates ensure access to the site. According to the minister, the road to the spot where the plane crashed is hardly accessible even by specialized vehicles and snowmobiles.

    • A view shows a scene where a short-haul regional Antonov AN-148 crashed after taking off from Moscow's Domodedovo airport, outside Moscow, Russia February 11, 2018
      A view shows a scene where a short-haul regional Antonov AN-148 crashed after taking off from Moscow's Domodedovo airport, outside Moscow, Russia February 11, 2018
      © REUTERS/ Stringer
    • Emergency services work at the scene where a short-haul regional Antonov AN-148 plane crashed after taking off from Moscow's Domodedovo airport, outside Moscow, Russia February 11, 2018
      Emergency services work at the scene where a short-haul regional Antonov AN-148 plane crashed after taking off from Moscow's Domodedovo airport, outside Moscow, Russia February 11, 2018
      © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    1 / 2
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    A view shows a scene where a short-haul regional Antonov AN-148 crashed after taking off from Moscow's Domodedovo airport, outside Moscow, Russia February 11, 2018

    ALL VERSIONS CONSIDERED

    Russian investigators are currently figuring out conditions under which the crashed plane was being prepared for the flight, while interrogating employees of Mosow's Domodedovo airport and dispatching service.

    The investigators have so far determined the exact location at which the plane landed.

    All potential reasons of the catastrophe, including weather conditions, technical issues, human error and other versions, will be studied, Svetlana Petrenko, the representative of the committee, said.

    According to the flight operator, the Saratov Airlines, the plane had carried out several other short haul flights on Sunday and has passed technical check-ups without any problems.

    Meanwhile, Russia's Federal Service for Supervision in the Sphere of Transport, Rostransnadzor, has launched unscheduled inspections. The crashed plane's flight operator and Domodedovo airport will be the first to undergo these checks.

    CONDOLENCES FROM ACROSS GLOBE

    A number of countries have already offered their condolences, including Armenia, Austria, Egypt, Georgia, Greece, Israel, Ukraine and the United States, as well as numerous politicians and organizations.

    ​The administration and inhabitants of several Russian regions have expressed their deepest regrets over the crash, with impromptu memorials set up in Sevastopol and Saratov.

    An-148-100B of Saratov Airlines (File)
    © Sputnik/ Vitaly Ankov
    White House Expresses Condolences Over Russia's An-148 Crash in Moscow Region
    The Russian president and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev have conveyed their condolences to the families of the victims. Putin's trip to Sochi, where he was supposed to hold a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, was postponed due to the tragedy in Moscow region.

    According to the passengers' list published by the Russian Emergencies Ministry, two foreign nationals were on board of the plane, Ulrich Klaeui, a Swiss citizen, and Namig Gakhramanov, an Azerbaijani national.

    The Saratov Airlines have promised to help relatives of the victims get to Moscow and to provide accommodation for them in the capital.

    Topic:
    An-148 Crash in Moscow Region (6)

    Related:

    WATCH First Video From Deadly Russian An-148 Plane Crash Site Near Moscow
    Russian Birthday Boy Escapes Plane Crash, Cancelling His Ticket at Last Moment
    Tags:
    death toll, Plane crash, EMERCOM, Rosaviatsia, Moscow, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Let's Go Party: Carnival in Brazil
    Let's Go Party: Carnival in Brazil
    Shuteye Shutdown
    Shuteye Shutdown
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok