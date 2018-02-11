Register
21:34 GMT +311 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A view shows a scene where a short-haul regional Antonov AN-148 crashed after taking off from Moscow's Domodedovo airport, outside Moscow, Russia February 11, 2018

    Russian Birthday Boy Escapes Plane Crash, Cancelling His Ticket at Last Moment

    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Russia
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    An-148 Crash in Moscow Region (3)
    0 20

    A Sochi resident, Maxim Kolomeitsev, changed his mind and did not get on the doomed Moscow-Orsk plane, a decision that saved his life. In an interview with RIA Novosti, he reveals his breathtaking story.

    Russian resident Maxim Kolomeitsev planned to celebrate his 37th birthday in his home town of Orsk this Sunday with his girlfriend and his parents, but his plans changed and he decided to have a short vacation at a ski resort instead.

    At first, Maxim wanted to pick up a new car, which was supposed to be delivered to Orsk on February 10. But one week ago, the company's representatives called him and said that the car would be shipped with a delay, which is why he cancelled his tickets and bought new ones for another flight a week later.

    "I learned about the tragedy when I was skiing in Krasnaya Polyana, while celebrating my birthday. A friend called me and said that there was a crash. Then everyone started calling me, and instead of wishing me happy birthday they asked me about the flight and if everything was okay. All my friends knew that todayI was going to take this flight," the man said.

    According to Maxim, this is the third time in his life when he survived just by miracle.

    READ MORE: Russian An-148 Plane Crashes in Moscow Region, All 71 Onboard Confirmed Dead

    "Before that, 5-6 years ago, I was 10 minutes late for a minibus that was traveling from Orenburg to Orsk. I took a taxi, was nervous, worried. And then it turned out that the there was a bus crash, and not a single person survived. The second time I was going to take a taxi to another city, but stayed late at work and decided not to. And then this car also got into an accident, about four years ago. And now, it happens again," the man said.

    The An-148 passenger aircraft operated by "Saratov Airlines" en route Moscow-Orsk crashed after its departure from Domodedovo airport on February 11. The plane disappeared from the radar screens just a few minutes after taking off. There were 71 people — 65 passengers and six crew members — on board.

    Topic:
    An-148 Crash in Moscow Region (3)

    Related:

    Three Killed as Military Training Plane Crashes in Turkey - Reports
    Plane Nearly Crashes Into Sea After Skidding off Runway in Turkey (VIDEO, PHOTO)
    Saudi Coalition Plane Crashes in Yemen, Both Pilots Saved
    Tags:
    survivor, plane crash, Orsk, Moscow, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Let's Go Party: Carnival in Brazil
    Let's Go Party: Carnival in Brazil
    Shuteye Shutdown
    Shuteye Shutdown
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok