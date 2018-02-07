Kremlin Receives List of Fugitive Russian Entrepreneurs Living in UK

"Indeed, this letter and this list of entrepreneurs were received yesterday by the presidential administration. The relevant departments of the presidential administration will look into it, including in consultations with the law enforcement agencies which used to have questions to our compatriot for some reasons," Peskov told reporters.
The businesspeople who expressed the desire to return to Russia include four people from Moscow as well as the entrepreneurs from Saint Petersburg, Ekaterinburg, Nizhny Novgorod and other Russian cities. They believe that the criminal cases that have been launched against them in Russia a lacked legal basis, according to Titov's representatives.
Business Ombudsman's Meeting With Russian Businessmen in London
Last week, Boris Titov met in London with Russian businessmen who are being investigated in Russia for crimes. Some 30 people attended the meeting, including Rosneft oil company's former vice president of Rosneft Anatoly Loktionov and co-founder of Euroset mobile phone retailer Evgeny Chichvarkin.
The business ombudsman gave Vladimir Putin a letter with a list of entrepreneurs who live in the UK but want to come back to Russia.
