Kremlin Receives List of Fugitive Russian Entrepreneurs Living in UK

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The list of fugitive Russian businesspeople willing to return from the United Kingdom, compiled by Russian commissioner for entrepreneurs' rights Boris Titov, has been received by Kremlin, the presidential administration will study the document in consultations with law enforcement agencies, the Kremlin spokesman said Wednesday.

"Indeed, this letter and this list of entrepreneurs were received yesterday by the presidential administration. The relevant departments of the presidential administration will look into it, including in consultations with the law enforcement agencies which used to have questions to our compatriot for some reasons," Peskov told reporters.

© AFP 2018/ Manjunath KIRAN Indian Tax Sleuths Unearth Beds of Banned Currency Notes at Businessman's House

The spokesman noted that there was no common approach since each case was unique and needed to be addressed separately. He added that time will be needed to address all the requests.

The businesspeople who expressed the desire to return to Russia include four people from Moscow as well as the entrepreneurs from Saint Petersburg, Ekaterinburg, Nizhny Novgorod and other Russian cities. They believe that the criminal cases that have been launched against them in Russia a lacked legal basis, according to Titov's representatives.

Business Ombudsman's Meeting With Russian Businessmen in London

Last week, Boris Titov met in London with Russian businessmen who are being investigated in Russia for crimes. Some 30 people attended the meeting, including Rosneft oil company's former vice president of Rosneft Anatoly Loktionov and co-founder of Euroset mobile phone retailer Evgeny Chichvarkin.

The business ombudsman gave Vladimir Putin a letter with a list of entrepreneurs who live in the UK but want to come back to Russia.