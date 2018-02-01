Russian Olympic Committee Asks IOC to Invite 15 Russian Athletes to Olympics

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Olympic Committee is asking the International Olympic Committee to send invitations to 15 Russian athletes to take part in the 2018 Olympics no later than February 2, Vice President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said Thursday.

"The medals are now being returned to 28 athletes. The International Olympic Committee should return to the issue of allowing Russian athletes [to take part] in the games in Pyeongchang. The Russian Olympic Committee is asking the International Olympic Committee to send invitations to 15 athletes," he told reporters.

The list includes skeleton racers Alexander Tretyakov, Elena Nikitina, Maria Orlova; skiers Alexander Legkov, Yevgeny Belov, Maksim Vylegzhanin, Alexander Bessmertnyh, Yevgeniya Shapavalova, Natalya Matveeva; skaters Olga Fatkulina, Alexander Rumyantsev, Artyom Ivanov and Tatiana Ivanova. Pozdnyzkov also noted that coaches Albert Demchenko, Artyom Kuznetsov and Aergei Chudinov are also among 15 individuals on the list.

Pozdnyakov said the IOC will put in question the legitimacy of its own Olympic Charter if it appeals the decision of the Sports Arbitration Court (CAS) on Russian athletes.

Earlier in the day, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld the appeals of 28 Russian athletes against the International Olympic Committee's ban from the Olympic events for life over violation of anti-doping rules, while partially upholding the remaining 11 appeals. However, the IOC expressed its discontent with the ruling, saying it doesn't mean the acquitted athletes will be able to participate in the Olympics.