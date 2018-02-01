Register
20:43 GMT +301 February 2018
    A member of security guards a Russian Olympic committee building in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Nov. 9, 2015.

    Russian Olympic Committee Asks IOC to Invite 15 Russian Athletes to Olympics

    © AP Photo/ Ivan Sekretarev
    Russia
    1160

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Olympic Committee is asking the International Olympic Committee to send invitations to 15 Russian athletes to take part in the 2018 Olympics no later than February 2, Vice President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said Thursday.

    "The medals are now being returned to 28 athletes. The International Olympic Committee should return to the issue of allowing Russian athletes [to take part] in the games in Pyeongchang. The Russian Olympic Committee is asking the International Olympic Committee to send invitations to 15 athletes," he told reporters.

    From left: Nikita Kryukov (Russia) and Maxim Vylegzhanin (Russia) at the finish of the final round of the team sprint in men’s cross-country skiing at the XXII Olympic Winter Games in Sochi
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Russian Skiers Excited About CAS Lifting of Doping Bans
    The list includes skeleton racers Alexander Tretyakov, Elena Nikitina, Maria Orlova; skiers Alexander Legkov, Yevgeny Belov, Maksim Vylegzhanin, Alexander Bessmertnyh, Yevgeniya Shapavalova, Natalya Matveeva; skaters Olga Fatkulina, Alexander Rumyantsev, Artyom Ivanov and Tatiana Ivanova. Pozdnyzkov also noted that coaches Albert Demchenko, Artyom Kuznetsov and Aergei Chudinov are also among 15 individuals on the list.

    Pozdnyakov said the IOC will put in question the legitimacy of its own Olympic Charter if it appeals the decision of the Sports Arbitration Court (CAS) on Russian athletes.

    READ MORE: Olympics Organizers Ready to Take In Banned Russian Athletes If Acquitted by CAS

    Earlier in the day, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld the appeals of 28 Russian athletes against the International Olympic Committee's ban from the Olympic events for life over violation of anti-doping rules, while partially upholding the remaining 11 appeals. However, the IOC expressed its discontent with the ruling, saying it doesn't mean the acquitted athletes will be able to participate in the Olympics.

