    The Olympic cauldron is seen at the Olympic Stadium, venue for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, December 12, 2017

    Olympics Organizers Ready to Take In Banned Russian Athletes If Acquitted by CAS

    PYEONGCHANG (Sputnik) - The Organizing Committee for the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in South Korea is ready to accommodate more athletes from Russia if the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) recognizes their eligibility to participate in the sporting event, the Committee's press service told Sputnik Wednesday.

    When asked whether the organizers of the Olympics would be ready if the number of Russian athletes increased following legal proceedings, the press service said it was following the situation and working in close cooperation with the International Olympics Committee (IOC). The press service noted that the Organizing Committee was ready for any development.

    READ MORE: Putin Apologizes to Athletes That Moscow Didn't Protect Them Amid Olympics Ban

    The court said earlier in the day it would announce on Thursday the decisions rendered in relation to 39 out of 42 Russian athletes.

    As many as 42 Russian athletes have challenged in the CAS the decisions taken by the IOC Disciplinary Commission in relation to the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Russia's Sochi. The athletes were disqualified from the sporting events, in which they participated in Sochi, and banned from participation in all subsequent editions of the Olympic Games.

    On December 5, the IOC Executive Board suspended the Russian Olympic Committee over the alleged manipulation of anti-doping rules.

    READ MORE: Banned Russian Olympic Athletes to Receive Same Awards in Other Events — Kremlin

    "Clean" Russian athletes are allowed to participate in the Games under the Olympic flag, but the IOC will make the final decision on the list of athletes who will be allowed to attend the games. At the moment, 169 athletes from Russia are allowed to participate in the Olympics.

    Ok