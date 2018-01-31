Register
21:35 GMT +331 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Studnets attending Russian language lesson at the Russian Friendship University

    Rules of Stay Simplified for Foreign Students in Russia

    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 11

    The period of stay in Russia has been extended for foreign students until they complete their studies. The amendments have been made to the Federal Law On the Legal Status of Foreign Citizens in the Russian Federation.

    The new regulations concern all foreign students, including those enrolled in foundation or preparatory courses at a state educational institution. The amendments include on-site and off-site training under their main professional program with a state accreditation. Foreign students who transferred to a different school to continue their education will also be able to stay in Russia until they complete their studies.

    Before and Now

    The amendments to the federal law provide for a longer stay in Russia for foreign citizens who have completed a foundation or preparatory course and have been admitted by another educational institution. 

    The sun sets over the Moscow State University on a frosty winter day in Moscow, Russia
    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    Breakthroughs of 2017: How Russian Universities Fare in Global Rankings
    At the same time, the host’s duties are assigned to the educational institution that has admitted such foreign students. This means that it is the university that files an application to extend the temporary stay of a foreign citizen with the local office of the federal migration authority.

    Before these amendments were made, the foreign citizens enrolled in foundation or preparatory courses had to leave Russia to get a new visa to continue their studies under a different-level program. Universities also had to issue new migration documents for the new course the student had enrolled in.

    Student Benefits: Saved Time and Money

    Rectors of various Russian universities, including participants of Project 5-100, as well as foreign students studying in Russia, have been petitioning for these amendments for a long time.

    Keyboard
    CC0
    Universities to Crack Down on Overseas Chinese Students' Plagiarism
    Pyotr Glybochko, rector of Sechenov University and member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said these amendments were important and well-timed. “In the past, a foreign student enrolled in a preparatory course in Russia would have to get a visa where the stated reason for his or her stay in the country was “courses.” After completing the course, the student  had to go back home to get an invitation for another visa for “study,” and come here again to continue studying,” he said, adding that it created a lot of complications for students, including additional expenses. The rector believes that there will be no such problems now, and the number of foreign students at Russian universities will increase.

    According to deputy rector for science and international cooperation at Tyumen State University Andrei Tolstikov, the law will have a positive economic and political impact. “Russia is becoming more popular with foreign students who wish to receive higher education; the number of foreign students at leading Russian universities, including ours, is growing fast,” he noted.

    The deputy rector believes these amendments will help create favorable conditions for implementing the Development of the Export Potential of the Russian Education System federal priority project, which involves increasing the number of foreign citizens studying on-site at Russian educational institutions (secondary, vocational and higher education) by approximately 200 percent (up to 710,000 by 2025).

    Rector of Ural Federal University Viktor Koksharov also praises the new amendments. Students from 86 countries study at Ural Federal University, which offers 19 master and 19 postgraduate programs in various fields with English-language tuition.

    Benefits for Russian Education: Competition Grows

    Professor Yevgeny Chuprunov, rector of Lobachevsky Nizhny Novgorod University believes the amendments will improve the global competitiveness of Russian education and result in an increasing number of foreign citizens who want to study Russian and get higher education in Russia.

    “The previous procedure involved large costs for foreign students, which affected their readiness to go study at Russian universities. This is  especially true of students from faraway counties, where a trip to Russia costs a lot.”

    “We have been waiting for it for a long time,” said Marina Serova, director of the Center for Foreign Students at ITMO University. She agrees with the majority of rectors that the amendments benefit foreign students.

    Worker in the shop at the Taganrog Metallurgical Plant TAGMET. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Pivovarov
    New Metallurgy and World-Class Scientists: How Russian Universities Introduce Innovations
    She also noted that after completing a preparatory course, a foreign student can choose between various universities to continue his or her studies (regardless of the university he or she enrolled at initially). She believes this increases competition between universities and gives them impetus to develop.

    Starting from 2013, the share of foreign students at ITMO University has doubled, and the number of countries they represent has grown four times: last year, the share of foreign students was 14.3 percent from the total number of students. They came from 69 countries. “We think that by 2020 the share of foreign students will reach 22 percent according to the development strategy adopted as part of Project 5-100,” Serova said.

    Benefit for Universities: Less Red Tape

    These amendments will help reduce significantly the time needed to process students by universities’ international departments, so that now they will be able to dedicate more time to attracting more foreign students to universities, promoting their education programs and developing new marketing strategies, believes Dmitry Arsenyev, deputy rector for international affairs at the Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University.

    “When the amendments come into effect, our foreign students will be able to pay more attention to their academic work, which, in turn, will help them study more effectively,” Arsenyev noted, adding that his university has around 6,000 foreign students from 115 countries studying under various programs. 

    Related:

    Ten Russian Universities Rank High in BRICS' Top 50
    Beauty That Fights Back: South African Self-Defense Coach Wins Miss Universe'17
    Emergency Hijab Kits at Canadian University Get Mocked Online
    Tags:
    students, foreign, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: Female Cops Across the World
    Girl Power: Female Cops From Across the World
    Wheel of Trump
    Wheel of Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok