Register
20:50 GMT +313 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    10th annual press conference of Vladimir Putin

    Ask Him Anything: Four Things to Know About Putin's Marathon Press Conference

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 30

    On December 14, Vladimir Putin will hold his end of year press conference, an annual event garnering significant attention in Russia and around the world. Sputnik shares the four most important things you'll want to know to get a sense of the context behind the event.

    Thursday's event will be Putin's thirteenth time speaking with Russian and foreign journalists in the long press conference format. The president started the tradition in 2001, after receiving a large number of requests for interviews from Russian and foreign media. Putin's frank, straightforward answers to questions during a difficult time in Russia's history provided journalists and the public with a sense of the president's awareness of the country's problems and how he planned to solve them. 

    Putin held the presser every year from 2001-2008, with the exception of 2005, during his first two terms as president, and five times between 2012-2016, after being elected for a third term.

    Setting Records

    Press conference by President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Putin’s Press Conference May Hail Start of Election Debates in Russia - Analysts
    In Russia and abroad, Putin's direct line press events have become a media extravaganza, with millions of Russians and thousands of political analysts from around the globe tuning in to hear the president's views on the issues of the day. Last year, for example, Putin spoke at length about the Russian economy, defense spending, sanctions, the dangers of a new arms race, and Russian foreign policy, including alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential elections.

    The length of the press conferences, the number of questions asked and the number of journalists present has itself become a barometer on the state of the nation, and interest toward Russia around the world.

    For example, while the 2001 event lasted a modest one-and-a-half hours, with the estimated 400 journalists in attendance asking Putin 22 questions, in 2008, the outgoing president answered a record 106 questions from over 1,300 journalists over the course of four-and-a-half hours. As for the attendance record, it was set last December, when Putin spent nearly four hours answering questions from 1,437 Russian and foreign journalists.

    Presidential Heart-to-Heart

    One of the defining features of Putin's annual press conferences has been the chance it gives journalists of all stripes, countries and political persuasions to get a direct response from the president. As some Russian opposition and foreign journalists try to corner the president with hard-hitting questions about his policies, others ask him to comment on more light-hearted issues, such as his love life, the 2012 Mayan prediction about the end of the world, or whether he'd like to clone himself.

    Getting Your Question Answered Requires Some Chutzpah

    Given the large number of journalists present at the press event, sometimes it takes a little special extra something to get one's question asked. In 2014, journalist Vladimir Mamatov from the Russian city of Kirov posed as a journalist from Turkey to ask Putin a question about what he would do to support the production of kvass, a Russian beverage made from fermented bread. The journalist's audacity and Putin's playful reply resulted in a hilarious exchange which quickly spread on the internet and garnered Mamatov and Kirov's kvass acclaim across the country.

    Putin's Gems

    One of the highlights of Putin's press events is their tendency to create highly memorable or quotable answers to questions from the president. 

    For example, in 2012, after opposition journalist Maria Solovenko refused to sit down after asking her questions, Putin playfully quipped "Masha please sit down!", to which she shot back "Thanks Vova!" referring to the president by the informal variant of his first name Vladimir. The pair's exchange went viral, and Solovenko returned in the years since to ask the president more questions.

    More recently, in 2016, Putin slammed the widespread claims by leaders of the US Democratic Party who claimed that Donald Trump won the presidential election due to Russian meddling. "The current US Administration and leaders of the Democratic Party are trying to blame all their failures on outside factors…We know that not only did the Democratic Party lose the presidential election, but also the Senate, where the Republicans have the majority, and House, where the Republicans are also in control. Did we, or I do that too?…The outstanding Democrats in American history would probably be turning in their graves. Roosevelt certainly would be, because he was an exceptional statesman in American and world history, who knew how to unite the nation even during the Great Depression’s bleakest years, in the late 1930s, and during World War II. Today’s administration, however, is very clearly dividing the nation."

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Klimentyev
    Vladimir Putin's Surprise Visit to Hmeymim Airbase Amid Victory Over Daesh
    14
    Other gems include 2008's "I am the richest man not just in Europe, but in the world. I collect emotions," 2007's "As far as bad moods go, of course I have them like any other person, but in those times I try to consult with my dog Konni – she gives me good advice," and 2006's "I know the mood of the G8's leaders. No one is against Russia being included and actively participating in this club, because nobody wants the G8 to become a meeting between fat cats."

    What to Expect in 2017

    If past events are anything to go by, this year's marathon presidential press conference should include some serious policy questions and answers, a few funny moments, and some quotable gems. But the only way to know for sure will be to watch it, and turn to Sputnik for the highlights.

    Tags:
    expectations, press conference, history, Vladimir Putin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year! Winter Fun Across the Globe
    Lighting the Fuse
    Lighting the Fuse
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok