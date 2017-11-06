Register
20:10 GMT +306 November 2017
Live
    Search
    Iranian house of commerce in Russia's Astrakhan Oblast

    Open for Business: Iran and Russia Step Up Ties With First House of Commerce

    © Photo: کنسولگری ایران در آستراخان
    Russia
    Get short URL
    1760120

    The opening of Iran's first house of commerce in Russia is an "unprecedented event" that will enable the strengthening of trade links between the two countries, Astrakhan's Minister of International and Foreign Economic Relations Denis Afanasev told Sputnik.

    Iran has opened its first house of commerce in Russia, in Astrakhan Oblast in the south of the country. The new institution is home to 14 chambers of commerce and industry from 14 provinces of Iran, who will exhibit their products on the first floor of the building.

    The house of commerce will provide Russian entrepreneurs with a new opportunity to discuss projects and contracts with their Iranian counterparts, Astrakhan's Minister of International and Foreign Economic Relations Denis Afanasev told Sputnik.

    "Businesspeople from Astrakhan or elsewhere in Russia wishing to build trade relations with Iran can come to the house, look at the products and choose what they need. Here they can contact the representative of a particular company, conclude agreements on trade and discuss the logistics of delivery."

    Products on display in the showroom
    © Photo: کنسولگری ایران در آستراخان
    Products on display in the showroom
    "This is precisely the point of opening this house: to bring the business of the two countries closer, to establish contacts for logistics, for Russian entrepreneurs to get to know Iranian products for the Iranians to get to know them," Afanasev explained.

    "I believe this structure will fill a certain niche, that is, it will close a vacuum that exists in business between Russia and Iran and create good conditions for increasing trade turnover and cooperation," he added.

    Discussions are already ongoing with Iranian partners about the creation of a Russian house of commerce in Iran which would further stimulate relations between small- and medium-sized businesses in the two countries. 

    "We are in a serious position to enter the Iranian market we've already got some good proposals. At last week's 'Business Caspian-2017' forum, we saw that a lot of Iranian businesses are participating in the trading house and are attempting to develop relations with other countries in the Caspian Sea region," Afanasev said. 

    Opening of the Iranian house of cCommerce
    © Photo: کنسولگری ایران در آستراخان
    Opening of the Iranian house of commerce
    Iran's consul general in Astrakhan Ali Mohammadi told Sputnik that Iran aims to use the new center to better understand the Russian consumer market and increase its exports.

    "In 2012, an agreement was signed between the governors of Gilan [Iran] and Astrakhan Oblast on the construction of an Iranian house of commerce in the city of Astrakhan. In 2015, the Chamber of Commerce of Gilan Province helped to survey of several plots of land, eventually selecting a plot of 1500 square meters in the center of the city. In collaboration with the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, this formerly residential building was reconstructed and turned into an office building with an area of 1150 square meters."

    Mohammadi said the new house of commerce is different to other centers in Russia such as Moscow's Food City, where Iranian producers have pavilions to present and sell their food but they don't have a space especially for business negotiations.

    • Iranian house of commerce in Russia's Astrakhan Oblast
      Iranian house of commerce in Russia's Astrakhan Oblast
      © Photo: کنسولگری ایران در آستراخان
    • Iranian house of commerce in Russia's Astrakhan Oblast
      Iranian house of commerce in Russia's Astrakhan Oblast
      © Photo: کنسولگری ایران در آستراخان
    • Iranian house of commerce in Russia's Astrakhan Oblast
      Iranian house of commerce in Russia's Astrakhan Oblast
      © Photo: کنسولگری ایران در آستراخان
    • Iranian house of commerce in Russia's Astrakhan Oblast
      Iranian house of commerce in Russia's Astrakhan Oblast
      © Photo: کنسولگری ایران در آستراخان
    • Iranian house of commerce in Russia's Astrakhan Oblast
      Iranian house of commerce in Russia's Astrakhan Oblast
      © Photo: کنسولگری ایران در آستراخان
    • Iranian house of commerce in Russia's Astrakhan Oblast
      Iranian house of commerce in Russia's Astrakhan Oblast
      © Photo: کنسولگری ایران در آستراخان
    1 / 6
    © Photo: کنسولگری ایران در آستراخان
    Iranian house of commerce in Russia's Astrakhan Oblast

    "In Food City, the goods can get customs approval and be put up for sale, while this building will become a venue for negotiations and getting acquainted with the content and trends of the two countries' markets. Here, Iranian producers can hold short-term exhibitions of their goods," he explained.

    The consul is hopeful that the new center will enable the further development of cooperation between Iranian businesses and Russian ones, particularly in Astrakhan. He has already noted a tendency toward increased trade.

    "The level of understanding and cooperation is growing, but of course it takes time. During the two years that I have spent in Astrakhan, I have felt that the convergence that is really needed for increased trade is happening and to some extent has accelerated."

    "Our data for the first 8 months of 2017 shows that the export of goods from Astrakhan to Iran amounted to about $95 million, while Iran exported $17 million to Astrakhan over the same period. Astrakhan's main item of export was timber ($44 million), followed by grain ($35 million). In third place were seeds and sunflower oil," Mohammadi said.

    Related:

    Trump Blames Iran for Missile Fired at Saudi Airport From Yemen
    Netanyahu Calls Lebanese PM's Resignation 'Wake-Up Call' to Unite Against Iran
    The Man Who Broke the Ice Between US, Iran During Nuclear Talks (PHOTOS)
    Iran Getting Nuclear Weapons Greatest Danger to World Peace – Israeli PM
    Tags:
    entrepreneur, bilateral cooperation, trade agreements, business cooperation, business, trade, cooperation, Iran, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Legendary VW Beetle Gets Unexpected Second Wind in Ethiopia
    Legendary VW Beetle Gets Unexpected Second Wind in Ethiopia
    Illegal
    Illegal Base in Illegal War
    Terrorist attack in New York
    Truck Attack in New York City

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok