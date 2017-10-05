Register
19:09 GMT +305 October 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin's talks with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia

    Putin: Saudi King’s Visit to Russia a Landmark Event

    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Russia
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Saudi King's Visit to Russia in October 2017 (20)
    102544284

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has said during his first ever meeting with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud that the monarch's visit to Russia is a landmark event.

    "This is the first visit of the King of Saudi Arabia to Russia in the history of our relations, which in itself is a very significant event. Our relations have a fairly lengthy history," Putin said at a meeting with the King, adding that he hopes that the visit will contribute to the development of bilateral ties.

    In his turn, the Saudi monarch said Riyadh seeks to strengthen its relations with Moscow for the sake of peace and security, as well as the development of an international economy.

    “We are happy to be in a friendly country. We seek to strengthen bilateral relations for the sake of peace and security, for the sake of the development of the global economy,” the King said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud arrives in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov
    Oil, Gas, Military Cooperation: What Else President Putin and Saudi King Expected to Talk About
    Speaking to reporters about the meeting between the two leaders, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the potential for bilateral cooperation is "rather broad," adding that Moscow and Riyadh have shown the political will to deepen cooperation and interaction on a wide range of issues.

    The Saudi King arrived in Russia on Wednesday; the Russia-Saudi investment forum is timed to coincide with the visit.

    The Saudi Foreign Minister has said that a number of "important documents are expected to be signed." The Russian Industry and Trade Ministry has said Riyadh is planning to invest in more than 25 agriculture, oil and gas projects in Russia. Also, firms from the two nations are planning to create a new investment platform in the energy sector during the visit.

    PUTIN ACCEPTS SAUDI KING'S INVITATION TO VISIT HIS COUNTRY

    Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud invited on Thursday  Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit the country, with the latter accepting the invitation.

    “I am pleased to send an invitation to visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the king said during talks with the Russian president.

    Putin, in turn, thanked him for the invitation.

    “I remember my previous visit to your country. And I will definitely act upon your invitation to visit Saudi Arabia again,” Putin said.

    SITUATION IN MIDDLE EAST

    The two leaders have talked on the situation in the Middle East. Putin said that his talks were detailed, with the sides discussing the situation in the region.

    "Just now, we held very detailed talks in a narrow format. We discussed bilateral relations and the situation in the region. This discussion was very substantive, informative and very trusting," Putin said.

    The Saudi King has specifically touched upon the Syrian issue, saying Riyadh intends to achieve the resolution of the crisis in the war-ravaged country in accordance with Geneva decisions and UN Security Council resolutions.

    "As far as the Syrian crisis is concerned, we seek its termination in accordance with Geneva-1 decisions and a UN Security Council resolution,"  the king said at talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    COOPERATION IN ENERGY INDUSTRY

    Saudi Arabia seeks to continue cooperation with Russia to achieve stability on global oil markets, King Salman said during the meeting with President Putin.

    "We are striving to continue positive cooperation between our countries to achieve stability on the global oil markets, which contributes to the growth of the world economy," the king said.

    BILATERAL RELATIONS

    Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has said the views of Moscow and Riyadh on many regional and international problems coincide. He noted the Russian side's friendly attitude and reaffirmed the mutual desire to strengthen relations between Russia and Saudi Arabia in various spheres.

    "We note that these relations are characterized by the coincidence of views on many regional and international problems," the king said.

    Topic:
    Saudi King's Visit to Russia in October 2017 (20)
    Tags:
    visit, economy, King Salman, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Beauty Has No Bounds:' Authentic Portraits of Women From Across the World
    'Beauty Has No Bounds:' Authentic Portraits of Women From Across the World
    Cruise Missile Warning
    Cruise Missile Warning
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok