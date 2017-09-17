Typhoon Talim to Descend on Russia's Primorsky Territory Monday

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) – Russia's Primorsky Territory in the country's Far East will experience heavy rainfall and high winds as typhoon Talim makes its way to the Russian coast, heading from Japan, a local office of the Ministry of Emergencies warned Sunday.
"The east of Primorsky territory.. will experience rains, heavy in some areas… during the daytime on September 18 and the night of September 19, due to typhoon Talim. The wind on the eastern coast will speed up to 17-22 meters per second (38-49 mph)," the Ministry said.
According to the Emergencies Ministry, facilities located on the shore risk mild flooding and some damage. Local residents and visitors are advised against approaching the sea.
