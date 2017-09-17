Typhoon Talim to Descend on Russia's Primorsky Territory Monday

According to Russia's emergency services, Primorsky Territory in the Russian Far East will experience heavy rainfall and high winds as typhoon Talim reaches the country's Pacific coast.

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) – Russia's Primorsky Territory in the country's Far East will experience heavy rainfall and high winds as typhoon Talim makes its way to the Russian coast, heading from Japan, a local office of the Ministry of Emergencies warned Sunday.

"The east of Primorsky territory.. will experience rains, heavy in some areas… during the daytime on September 18 and the night of September 19, due to typhoon Talim. The wind on the eastern coast will speed up to 17-22 meters per second (38-49 mph)," the Ministry said.

Waves ravaging the coasts of the Kuril Islands may be as high as 9 meters (29.5 feet) on Monday afternoon, while Sakhalin Island may see 13-16 foot waves from Monday afternoon through Tuesday midday.

According to the Emergencies Ministry, facilities located on the shore risk mild flooding and some damage. Local residents and visitors are advised against approaching the sea.