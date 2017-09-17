Register
17 September 2017
    People stand beside a big wave on a waterfront as Typhoon Talim approaches in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China September 14, 2017

    Typhoon Talim to Descend on Russia's Primorsky Territory Monday

    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Russia
    According to Russia's emergency services, Primorsky Territory in the Russian Far East will experience heavy rainfall and high winds as typhoon Talim reaches the country's Pacific coast.

    VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) Russia's Primorsky Territory in the country's Far East will experience heavy rainfall and high winds as typhoon Talim makes its way to the Russian coast, heading from Japan, a local office of the Ministry of Emergencies warned Sunday.

    "The east of Primorsky territory.. will experience rains, heavy in some areas… during the daytime on September 18 and the night of September 19, due to typhoon Talim. The wind on the eastern coast will speed up to 17-22 meters per second (38-49 mph)," the Ministry said.

    A man wades through floodwaters away from his car after heavy rains brought on by Typhoon Hato in Hong Kong on August 23, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Anthony WALLACE
    Typhoon Kills At Least Three People, Injures 20 Others in Macau
    Waves ravaging the coasts of the Kuril Islands may be as high as 9 meters (29.5 feet) on Monday afternoon, while Sakhalin Island may see 13-16 foot waves from Monday afternoon through Tuesday midday.

    According to the Emergencies Ministry, facilities located on the shore risk mild flooding and some damage. Local residents and visitors are advised against approaching the sea.

    typhoon, Russia, Primorsky Territory
