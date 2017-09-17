Eruption Begins at Zhupanovsky Volcano in Russia's Far East - Volcano Service

According to the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team, Zhupanovsky Volcano could yield ash explosions reaching heights of six to eight kilometers above sea level.

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (Sputnik) – Zhupanovsky volcano on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula is about to burst its top, emitting ash explosions reaching heights of six to eight kilometers (19,700-26,240 feet) above sea level, the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) said Sunday.

"Moderate activity of the volcano continues. Gas-steam plume was noted on the height up to 4 km a.s.l. Moderate fumarole activity of the volcano continues. Ash explosions up to 19,700-26,240 ft (6-8 km) a.s.l. could occur at any time. Ongoing activity could affect international and low-flying aircraft," KVERT said.

The current aviation color code for this level of activity is yellow, which is the next step up from the safe green and indicates that monitoring continues.

The Russian emergencies service noted that tourist organizations were advised against taking expeditions to the area.

Earlier in September, Sheveluch and Karymsky volcanoes showed signs of activity.