Putin Warns Key Shipyard Zvezda Against Missing Ambitious Production Targets

BOLSHOY KAMEN (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would personally monitor production of tankers and medium-size vessels at the Zvezda shipyard in the country’s Far East.

"I know there is already a production plan for the enterprise up to 2035. I expect it to be fulfilled… and will monitor it closely because it is a key prerequisite for the success of the enterprise," Putin said during a visit to the shipyard in the town of Bolshoy Kamen.

The president said the main goal was to streamline the production of medium- and large-size vessels and marine equipment. The inspection showed the company, which is currently building oil tankers, did not appear to be falling behind on most of its targets, Putin added.

Putin called on Russian oil companies to bump up the number of shipbuilding contracts they have with local ship makers. He singled out energy giants Rosneft, Gazprom and Novatek.