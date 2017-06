© Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev Russian Energy Giant Rosneft Targeted in Massive Cyberattack, Websites Down

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Up to 30 percent of the total number of cyberattacks on Russian electronic infrastructure originate from the United States, Federation Council international committee chairman Konstantin Kosachev said Tuesday at a meeting of the upper house's commission on protection of state sovereignty.

"From the Russian territory, no more than 2 percent of the total number of cyberattacks occur on US computers, while from the US territory the Russian electronic infrastructure is attacked in 28-29 percent of cases," Kosachev said.

Earlier the day it was reported that the websites of Russian Rosneft and Bashneft oil companies are down following the cyberattack.

Earlier this year, Russian banks repelled a wave of cyberattacks.