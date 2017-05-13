Russian Banks Repel Wave of Massive Cyberattacks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's special unit responsible for notifying Russian banks of security incidents FinCERT registered massive cyberattacks against Russian banks, but the resources of credit institutions were not compromised, the press service of the Russian Central Bank told Sputnik on Saturday.

"FinCERT registered massive spread of malicious programs of first and second type on banks. Nevertheless, the resources of credit organizations were not compromised," the press service said.