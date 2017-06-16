Register
14:39 GMT +316 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Russia

    Russia to Float Out New Alexandrit-Class Minesweeper Ivan Antonov in 2018

    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 40 0 0

    The new Alexandrit-class (Project 12700) Ivan Antonov minesweeper for the Russian Navy is planned to be launched in 2018, the shipbuilder reported Friday.

    Solemn ceremony of Decommissioing of 2 of our Minesweepers INS Karwar & Kakinada
    © Photo: indiannavy twitter
    India Left With Four Minesweepers Against Chinese Subs, Experts Fear for Safety
    ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — By now, both the assembly and structural enforcement of the Ivan Antonov have been completed. The ship will then be retrieved from the assembly rig in which it was built, and the finishing works, as well as installation of various systems and machinery, will be completed, the shipyard which is part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), said.

    "After the reconstruction of the slipway, which is being carried out as part of the shipyard's modernization, is completed, in 2018, the shipyard plans to float the vessel out, conduct all kinds of tests and transfer it to the customer," Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard said in a statement.

    The construction of the Ivan Antonov — the second ship in the series — formally began on January 25.

    The Project 12700 vessel was designed by Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau and represents a new generation of mine defense vessels. The ship is designed to search and destroy mines in the water areas of naval bases at safe distances. The 44-member-crew vessel is 67 yards long, 11 yards wide, displaces 890 tonnes and can reach speeds of up to 16.5 knots.

    Project 12700 Minesweeper
    © Photo: Sredne-Nevskiy Shipyard
    Russian Navy to Receive Georgy Kurbatov Minesweeper in 2019
    During the construction of these vessels, the latest Russian technologies and solutions are being used. The ship is equipped with the latest means of mine detection, has high maneuverability and sea-keeping performance. It is a unique minesweeper with the world's largest hull, which is made of monolithic fiberglass and shaped by the vacuum infusion technology. The advantages of fiberglass against low-magnetic steel are longer service life and lighter weight.

    The lead ship of the Project 12700, named the Alexander Obukhov, has been built and handed over to the customer in 2016n and is already in service in the Navy. An additional two vessels are currently being built. The shipyard plans to lay down the fourth minesweeper of Project 12700 for the Russian Navy.

    In December, the Russian navy said it had contracted for another seven Alexandrit-class coastal minesweepers on top of the four ordered earlier, with plans for a total of over 40 vessels to be commissioned in the longer term.

    Related:

    Russian Navy Plans to Receive Up to 40 New Minesweepers Before 2030-2050
    Russia Set to Lay Down 4th Aleksandrit-Class Coastal Minesweeper
    Pentagon Orders Unmanned Surface Minesweeper for Navy's Littoral Combat Ships
    Tags:
    minesweeper, United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Voyage Voyage! Welcome Aboard Russia's Knyaz Vladimir Cruise Liner
    Voyage Voyage! Welcome Aboard Russia's Knyaz Vladimir Cruise Liner
    Box of Tricks
    Box of Tricks
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok