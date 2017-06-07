Register
16:54 GMT +307 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Participants in the Labor Union march dedicated to the Day of Workers' International Solidarity and the Spring and Labor Day on Red Square in Moscow.

    Money? Power? World Domination? Poll Reveals What Russians Really Want in Life

    © Sputnik/ Ilya Pitaliev
    Russia
    Get short URL
    3373100

    The Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM), a leading sociological research company, has conducted new polling on what it is in life that Russians value most. The results may surprise you.

    The new VCIOM poll asking Russians what they value most in life found health, family, and safety topping the list.

    Respondents were asked a series of questions on the importance they placed on a variety of issues, including health, family, safety, social infrastructure in their communities, habitat, income, communication with friends and relatives, opportunity to achieve personal goals, the economic and political situation in the country, the availability of leisure and holiday activities, opportunities for creative self-realization at work and outside of it, personal social status, local climate, participation in public life, and career advancement.

    99 percent of the respondents answered that they valued health, 98 percent family relationships, and 96 percent personal safety for themselves and their loved ones.

    People doing selfie in Red Square, Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    People doing selfie in Red Square, Moscow

    Karluv Most (Charles Bridge) across the Vltava River in Old Prague
    © Sputnik/ Ekaterina Chesnokova
    Eastern European States 'See a Threat in US Global Policy, Rather Than in Russia'
    96 percent answered that they consider local social infrastructure (including roads, shops, educational institutions and centers for children) to be important. 93 percent placed value on their habitat and local environment, 90 percent personal and family income, 89 percent opportunities for communicating with family and friends, and 83 percent the opportunities to achieve their life goals.

    The poll found that Russians place the least value on moving up the career ladder, with only 15 percent answering that this was important for them. Furthermore, a mere 8 percent said they were interested in participating in public and political life. 36 percent said they considered climate and weather in their area to be important, and 39 percent said that their social status and position within society was an important life priority for them.

    Compared to polling taken a decade earlier, in 2007, pollsters found that health, family, safety, and social infrastructure had become more a priority for Russians in 2017, growing between 1-6 percent in the rankings. Personal and family income, availability of leisure and holiday activities, opportunities for self-actualization, social status, climate/weather, and the need for participation in public life all declined in importance, anywhere from 5-39 percent.

    VCIOM polled 1,200 people over the age of 18 from across Russia. The poll's margin of error does not exceed 3.5 percent.

    Related:

    Eastern European States 'See a Threat in US Policy, Rather Than in Russia'
    Fox News Poll on Attitude to Russia Shows US 'Has Deficit of Truth' - Russian MP
    Russians Think US, Al-Qaeda Most Likely to Use Weapons of Mass Destruction
    Russians Divided on Reality of North Korea's Nuclear Threat - Poll
    Mother Russia: Europe's Orthodox Christians Want Moscow to Protect Them
    Over 80% of Russians Approve of President Putin's Work
    Tags:
    polling, opinion poll, poll, Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM), Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Solovetsky Islands: Sacred Places in the White Sea
    Solovetsky Islands: Sacred Places in the White Sea
    Arab League Ambush
    Saudi-Led Ambush
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok