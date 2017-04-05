Anti-Terrorism Legislation 'Quite Developed' in Russia - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The statement made amid the ongoing investigation into the St. Petersburg underground blast.

On Monday, an explosion occurred in the St. Petersburg underground on the stretch of rail between the Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut metro stations at around 3 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT). The blast killed at least 14 people, according to Russian Minister of Healthcare Veronika Skvortsova. Forty-nine people were wounded.

"Actually, our anti-terrorism legislation is quite developed, there are no additional proposals now," Peskov said in response to a question about the Kremlin's position on the possibility of toughening anti-terrorism laws.

Earlier in the day Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said that Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev would sign a new metro transportation safety act, following the attack.