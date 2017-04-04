Death Toll From St.Petersburg Metro Bombing Climbs to 14

"Today it can be said that 14 people died. Eleven died at the scene and three died in agonizing condition from fatal injuries," Skvortsova said via video link-up.

On Monday, an explosion occurred in the St. Petersburg underground on the stretch of rail between the Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut metro stations at around 3 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT). At least 51 people were injured, according to Russia's St. Petersburg Chief Administration of Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into a suspected terrorist attack.