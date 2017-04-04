Register
12:43 GMT +304 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Medics help an injured woman outside Technological Institute metro station in Saint Petersburg on April 3, 2017

    Death Toll From St.Petersburg Metro Bombing Climbs to 14

    © AFP 2017/ Alexander TARASENKOV
    Russia
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Blast in St.Petersburg Metro (40)
    230706

    Fourteen people have died following the bombing at the St. Petersburg metro on Monday, Russian Minister of Healthcare Veronika Skvortsova said Tuesday, revising the previous toll of 11 deaths.

    "Today it can be said that 14 people died. Eleven died at the scene and three died in agonizing condition from fatal injuries," Skvortsova said via video link-up.

    People carry a subway blast victim into an ambulance after explosion at Tekhnologichesky Institut subway station in St.Petersburg, Russia, Monday, April 3, 2017
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Tarasenkov
    The St.Pete Metro Blast: 'A Well-Planned Act of Deterrence'
    On Monday, an explosion occurred in the St. Petersburg underground on the stretch of rail between the Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut metro stations at around 3 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT). At least 51 people were injured, according to Russia's St. Petersburg Chief Administration of Ministry of Emergency Situations.

    Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into a suspected terrorist attack.

    Topic:
    Blast in St.Petersburg Metro (40)

    Related:

    China's President Extends Condolences to Victims of Blast in St. Petersburg
    The St.Pete Metro Blast: 'A Well-Planned Act of Deterrence'
    Kazakhstan Jointly Probes St. Petersburg Metro Blast With Russia
    Tags:
    blast, explosion, death toll, blast in St.Petersburg metro, St. Petersburg, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Dar...
      This is the kind of horror Russia tries so hard to prevent happening to the innocent civilians of so many countries around the world.

      This is such a cruel 'repayment' for the sacrifices Russians make for the peace, freedom and security of others.

      It will not however stop Russians from doing the right thing.

      May time and the good wishes of her many millions of friends around the world bring healing to St. Petersburg.
    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      further condolences to family and friends of the victims.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok