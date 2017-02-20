Russia's New Armata Tank Leaves Behind US, Israeli Analogues, Deputy PM Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The next-generation tank was first shown to the public last year during the May 9 Victory Day military parade in Moscow.

"Obviously, we have an advantage in tanks, because the tank, manufactured in Nizhny Tagil [by Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) machine building company] leaves behind its US, Israeli and, let alone, European analogues in terms of technical characteristics," Rogozin said Sunday in the air of Rossiya 1 television broadcaster.

The tank on the basis of the classified Armata Universal Combat Platform is operated by a crew of three, sitting in an armored capsule at the front, while the turret is unmanned. Its weapons include a 125-mm smoothbore cannon and a 7.62-mm remote-control machine gun.

Earlier in February, UVZ CEO Oleg Sienko said that serial production of Armata tanks was scheduled to begin next year.

