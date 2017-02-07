Russia to Start Churning Out Armata Tanks in 2018

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Serial production of Russia's state-of-the-art Armata tanks is scheduled to begin next year, the head of Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) machine building company said Tuesday.

"This will be next — 2018 — year, but we need to cut back tests," UVZ CEO Oleg Sienko told reporters.

The Russian Defense Ministry unveiled Armata tank at the May 9 Victory Day military parade in Moscow in 2015.

Armata's operational engine has parameters of up to 1,800 horsepower, with the tank’s basic version equipped with a 1,500-horsepower engine. The tank is operated by a crew of three, housed in an armored capsule at the front. Its main armament includes a 125-mm smoothbore cannon and a 7.62-mm remote-control machine gun.