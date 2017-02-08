Register
18:58 GMT +308 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Butaritari, Kiribati

    Rise of an Empire: Russian Millionaire to Revive Romanov Monarchy in Kiribati

    © Flickr/ KevGuy4101
    Russia
    Get short URL
    246152

    Wouldn’t it be cool to create your own empire? Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the new Russian Empire will be resurrected on three remote islands of Kiribati. At least, that’s what ex-deputy of the Russian State Duma Anton Bakov has in mind.

    Group portrait of five men, seated, facing front
    © Photo: Library Of Congress/George Kennan
    Russian Empire in Portraits: Different People Captured by American Explorer (PHOTOS)
    The Romanov Empire will arise again in the Pacific islands, one hundred years after it was overthrown by the liberal February Revolution. Russian millionaire and founder of the Russian Monarchist Party Anton Bakov aims to create the "alternative Russia" on the uninhabited Malden, Starbuck and Caroline (commonly called Millennium) islands of the Republic of Kiribati.

    Negotiations with the government of the republic on the land lease have already reached the final stage, Bakov told Sputnik. Russians who are tired of democracy and harsh winters will have a chance to move somewhere a bit more tropical.

    Tarawa atoll, Kiribati, is seen in an aerial view
    © AP Photo/ Richard Vogel, File
    Tarawa atoll, Kiribati, is seen in an aerial view

    This idea came to the millionaire's mind a long time ago. For years he searched for a place to restore the Russian monarchy. Montenegro and the Cook Islands in Polynesia were considered as options; however, talks with the states' representatives proved to be fruitless. But in Kiribati, the businessman's proposal was taken seriously.

    Lenin
    © Photo: pixabay
    Happy New 1917! History Buffs Bring the Past to Life in Latest Twitter Craze
    "The world still has a lot of barbarism and nationalism. And my experience in diplomacy is very small. Herewith, we have offers from three other UN member states. Of course, Kiribati is at the top of the list," Bakov told Sputnik. 

    Back in 2011, the businessman created a micronation called "the Russian Empire," and the current project inherits this idea.

    "Alas, the micronation has quickly outgrown itself. Things got too serious after registration of the Monarchist Party and acquisition of the heir to the throne. At first, it was converted into a state-like formation, the Imperial Throne, similar to the Order of Malta, and then it transformed into the Romanov Empire, which we consider to place on those three islands," the businessman said.

    "Kiribati is our choice and our political and commercial project. There is even a connection between Kiribati and Russia — it is Vostok Island, which was discovered by Russian sailors. But it is too small," he continued.

    According to Bakov, the delegation's first visit to Kiribati took place back in September 2015.

    "I am, personally, here for the fourth time, and spent 10 weeks here in total. I've met with the President and the Vice President many times, and I'm familiar with all the ministers, half the members of parliament, a bishop, mayors, foreign ambassadors and businessmen. I hope that we have already entered the final lap in terms of the land lease agreement. But I must admit that no one is in a hurry here except me. Well, that's what their culture is," the politician noted.

    Anton Bakov and Kiribati President Taneti Mamau during talks
    © Wikipedia/ Anton Bakov
    Anton Bakov and Kiribati President Taneti Mamau during talks

    He didn't reveal the strategy of the new state yet, explaining that this will happen after the negotiations. However, Bakov stressed that he supports a demilitarized and neutral status of the territory. Who will be living in the country also remains unknown.

    "It is too hot for the Russians at the equator, but Russian is expected to be an official language there. We will see how many Russians will come to live here," Bakov added.

    The businessman plans to create the necessary infrastructure for business and tourism. He is ready to invest about 350 million dollars in Kiribati's economy, and it will be the largest investment in the history of the republic.

    However, not all monarchists support Bakov's enthusiasm. The opponents of the idea are mostly ​​those who refused to join his party, he concluded.

    Related:

    The Empire Scratches Back: Iconic Star Wars Scene Recreated With All-Cat Cast
    A Great Empire, Like a Great Cake
    Tags:
    tsar, empire, islands, Pacific Ocean, Kiribati, Russian Empire
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      Russian Empire can ONLY be fruitful in Russia. It could be revived in Russia. BUT with limited powers. Like say, send the personnel to read the Kremlin decrees loud.
      Inspect constructions. Serve as tourism attraction.
      The FIRST is that RUSSIA is ONLY part of Russia with is registered as a sovereign country. Russia could debate, sue , order cease and desist. Or go arrest them ALL> Including this CLOWNS.
      Why using the name RUSSIA.
      Russia is NOT Russia alone anymore.
      Russia belongs to CIS/EEU unions. As main unions. They have courts that are becoming of all kinds. An int court of arbitration is due at CIS/EEU.
      And a new UNION where both are consolidated with no passports. Where anyone can cross the lines just with a new ID for both unions. And a birth certificate of the state born.
      This could even bring a drivers license from the union. Or each state can drive all over.
      the coups were part of CLINTON , as MANURE BAG of State Dept, when she said, we will make sure you NEVER reform the Soviet Union space. Or anything as IS.

      THAT'S why Russia is the ENEMY.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Epicuro
      I'm not russian but i'm interested. How i join?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas
    Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas
    History Made!?
    History Made!?
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok