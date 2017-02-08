Rise of an Empire: Russian Millionaire to Revive Romanov Monarchy in Kiribati

Negotiations with the government of the republic on the land lease have already reached the final stage, Bakov told Sputnik. Russians who are tired of democracy and harsh winters will have a chance to move somewhere a bit more tropical.
This idea came to the millionaire's mind a long time ago. For years he searched for a place to restore the Russian monarchy. Montenegro and the Cook Islands in Polynesia were considered as options; however, talks with the states' representatives proved to be fruitless. But in Kiribati, the businessman's proposal was taken seriously.
Back in 2011, the businessman created a micronation called "the Russian Empire," and the current project inherits this idea.
"Alas, the micronation has quickly outgrown itself. Things got too serious after registration of the Monarchist Party and acquisition of the heir to the throne. At first, it was converted into a state-like formation, the Imperial Throne, similar to the Order of Malta, and then it transformed into the Romanov Empire, which we consider to place on those three islands," the businessman said.
"Kiribati is our choice and our political and commercial project. There is even a connection between Kiribati and Russia — it is Vostok Island, which was discovered by Russian sailors. But it is too small," he continued.
According to Bakov, the delegation's first visit to Kiribati took place back in September 2015.
"I am, personally, here for the fourth time, and spent 10 weeks here in total. I've met with the President and the Vice President many times, and I'm familiar with all the ministers, half the members of parliament, a bishop, mayors, foreign ambassadors and businessmen. I hope that we have already entered the final lap in terms of the land lease agreement. But I must admit that no one is in a hurry here except me. Well, that's what their culture is," the politician noted.
He didn't reveal the strategy of the new state yet, explaining that this will happen after the negotiations. However, Bakov stressed that he supports a demilitarized and neutral status of the territory. Who will be living in the country also remains unknown.
"It is too hot for the Russians at the equator, but Russian is expected to be an official language there. We will see how many Russians will come to live here," Bakov added.
The businessman plans to create the necessary infrastructure for business and tourism. He is ready to invest about 350 million dollars in Kiribati's economy, and it will be the largest investment in the history of the republic.
However, not all monarchists support Bakov's enthusiasm. The opponents of the idea are mostly those who refused to join his party, he concluded.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Russian Empire can ONLY be fruitful in Russia. It could be revived in Russia. BUT with limited powers. Like say, send the personnel to read the Kremlin decrees loud. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I'm not russian but i'm interested. How i join?
cast235
Inspect constructions. Serve as tourism attraction.
The FIRST is that RUSSIA is ONLY part of Russia with is registered as a sovereign country. Russia could debate, sue , order cease and desist. Or go arrest them ALL> Including this CLOWNS.
Why using the name RUSSIA.
Russia is NOT Russia alone anymore.
Russia belongs to CIS/EEU unions. As main unions. They have courts that are becoming of all kinds. An int court of arbitration is due at CIS/EEU.
And a new UNION where both are consolidated with no passports. Where anyone can cross the lines just with a new ID for both unions. And a birth certificate of the state born.
This could even bring a drivers license from the union. Or each state can drive all over.
the coups were part of CLINTON , as MANURE BAG of State Dept, when she said, we will make sure you NEVER reform the Soviet Union space. Or anything as IS.
THAT'S why Russia is the ENEMY.
Epicuro